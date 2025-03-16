Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Decreased by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.26 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

