Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Down 45.2% in February

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,235. Woori Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 81,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

