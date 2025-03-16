Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.47. 8,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $145.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.13. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 68,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 140,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

