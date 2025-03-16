Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 686,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 475,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 531,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,965,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,483 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HIO opened at $4.06 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

