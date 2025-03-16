West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 55.0% in February

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

West Japan Railway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $20.74 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.