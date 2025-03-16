Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 437.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in Welltower by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.19.

Welltower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

