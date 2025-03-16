Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 4.1% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.