Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 4.1% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
WFC opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.