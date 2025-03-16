Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,144 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Weave Communications worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Weave Communications by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 36.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 65,790 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.71 million, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 44,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $707,035.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,709.32. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $868,779.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,928,364 shares in the company, valued at $30,583,853.04. The trade was a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,987 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,339. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

