WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 33,057 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,057 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

