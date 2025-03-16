WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises about 0.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

