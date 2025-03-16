Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Capri by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

CPRI opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

