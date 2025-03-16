Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $860,000 Investment in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Paycor HCM by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 85,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.37 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

