Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 14.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

