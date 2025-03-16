Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 7,229 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.77. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $127.15.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

