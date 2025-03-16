Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 46,942 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AdvanSix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 117.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 58,870 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $329.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $150,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

