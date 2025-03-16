Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 8,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 85.0% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 781,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 146,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

