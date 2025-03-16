Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.88.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 4.3 %

ZS stock opened at $197.81 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $217.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of -791.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.14 and a 200 day moving average of $191.61.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.