Vestcor Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.