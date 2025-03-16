Vestcor Inc Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,803 shares of company stock worth $3,900,976. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EW opened at $69.37 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

