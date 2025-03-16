Vestcor Inc Has $1.13 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in BioNTech by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.73.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

