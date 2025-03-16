Vestcor Inc Buys 4,877 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 331.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $75,478.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,582.04. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,649 shares of company stock worth $738,519. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $193.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.54 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

