Vestcor Inc Acquires 928 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $122.49 and a one year high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.