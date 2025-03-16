Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Vertiv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 124.1% per year over the last three years. Vertiv has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vertiv to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Vertiv Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.89. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

