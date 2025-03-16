Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 537.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $117.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.50.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

