Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,870,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,601.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after buying an additional 883,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

