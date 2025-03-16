Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,550 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after acquiring an additional 518,083 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

