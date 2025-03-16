Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 633,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,515,000 after purchasing an additional 79,751 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $517.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

