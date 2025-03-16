Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.11. The company has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

