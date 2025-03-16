Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,583 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $28,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,453,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,165,000. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after acquiring an additional 720,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after buying an additional 388,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.