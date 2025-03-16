Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $257.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.34 and its 200 day moving average is $268.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

