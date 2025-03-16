Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 71,432 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

