Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

