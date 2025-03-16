Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ VIGI opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
