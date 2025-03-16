Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 93,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.03. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.