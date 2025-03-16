Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 443,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

