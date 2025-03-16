VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Update

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAPP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAPP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 104,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

