UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UTStarcom Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.72% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

