United Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 1.1% of United Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $977.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

