United Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 707,797 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 707,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,786,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.3% of United Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. United Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,323,000 after acquiring an additional 545,416 shares during the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

