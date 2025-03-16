United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on United-Guardian
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
United-Guardian Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $16.25.
United-Guardian Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.