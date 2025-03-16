United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Stories

