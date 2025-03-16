U.S. Gold (USAU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect U.S. Gold to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USAU shares. Roth Capital raised shares of U.S. Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on U.S. Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on U.S. Gold from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAU

About U.S. Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.