U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after buying an additional 15,746,852 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,573,000 after buying an additional 4,807,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $184,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after buying an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $111,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

