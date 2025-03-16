Tumwater Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Tumwater Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

