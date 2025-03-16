Tumwater Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,970,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 24.1% of Tumwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $276.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.39 and a 200-day moving average of $289.90.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.