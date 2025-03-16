Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRINZ opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $25.84.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

