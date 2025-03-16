Tredje AP fonden Sells 11,422 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.