Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 6.1 %

DAL opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

