Tredje AP fonden Has $937,000 Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,401 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

