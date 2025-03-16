Tredje AP fonden Has $846,000 Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,029 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Bentley Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,719,000 after buying an additional 736,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 97,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 953,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,517,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at $773,890,575.08. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

