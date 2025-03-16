Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Position Lowered by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,126 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNL. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

