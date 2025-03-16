Top Solar Stocks To Watch Today – March 16th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to shares of companies involved in producing and deploying solar energy systems, such as manufacturing solar panels, developing solar technologies, and providing related installation and maintenance services. Investors in solar stocks typically seek exposure to the growing renewable energy market, which benefits from the global shift toward cleaner energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $9.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,883,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. The firm has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.54, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.51.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $10.96 on Friday, hitting $515.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,771,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,669. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.85.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $13.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,105. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.51.

